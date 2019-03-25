Neymar's Father Says Player Is in Talks with PSG About Contract Renewal

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Neymar's father says he and his son are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a new contract for the Brazilian superstar.

Neymar Sr., who is also his son's agent, spoke to UOL Esporte (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson) about the forward's future: "He is in the second year of his contract, so he has three more to run. We are already discussing an extension with PSG."

Johnson relayed further comments:

Per AS, he added:

"We are happy with Neymar's career up until now. He can't finish his career feeling unhappy, having done what others think he should do and not doing what he thought he should do. Neymar is Neymar.

...

"My job as agent is to plan for him. Neymar didn't have time to study to be a doctor, lawyer or journalist. He is a footballer. Our challenge is to make a career plan for him so when he stops playing he can have peace living his life."

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record €222 million fee after four successful years at the Camp Nou:

He has repaid the Ligue 1 side with 48 goals and 27 assists in his 53 appearances for the club, though he is yet to help them fulfil their ambition of winning the UEFA Champions League.

Last season, a broken metatarsal kept him out of the second leg of their last-16 tie with Real Madrid. Without him, PSG were unable to turn around a 3-1 deficit from the first leg.

This season, a recurrence of the same injury meant he missed both legs of their clash with Manchester United at the same stage, and he watched from the sidelines as they threw away a two-goal lead from the first leg.

PSG's ongoing struggles in Europe have prompted further speculation over Neymar's future.

Real Madrid are often linked with the 27-year-old, and Los Blancos President Florentino Perez has openly flirted with the idea of signing him and team-mate Kylian Mbappe, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

That Neymar still has plenty of time remaining on his contract at the Parc des Princes puts PSG in a strong position, though, so they could demand an astronomical fee or flat out refuse to counsel any approaches made for him.

A renewal would cement that further, ensuring they keep him for the remainder of his peak years.