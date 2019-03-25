Matthjis de Ligt to Meet with Ajax, Discuss Future Amid Barcelona Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has said he'll talk about his future in the coming week amid rumours he's set to meet with his club and Barcelona ahead of a potential move.

Per Onda Cero (h/t MailOnline's Max Winters), Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is in the Netherlands and will open talks with Ajax while there.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo noted De Ligt is set to meet with Barcelona representatives as well as Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar and director of football Marc Overmars on Monday and Tuesday.

"I'll talk about my future next week, I still haven't decided," De Ligt told reporters after the Netherlands' 3-2 defeat to Germany on Sunday, per Sport.

It's said Barca, who have a deal in place to sign his team-mate Frenkie de Jong in the summer, want to wrap up an agreement for him before the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, which begin on April 9 and 10.

Ajax take on Juventus in the last eight of the competition. The Bianconeri and Premier League outfit Liverpool are also thought to be interested in the 19-year-old.

He scored the Oranje's first goal in Sunday's clash with Germany:

Goal's Stefan Coerts believed he otherwise struggled, though:

While that perhaps served as a valuable reminder the teenager is not yet the complete package, it's clear from past performances for both club and country that he's an exceptional young talent.

His nation anticipates big things from him in the future, as the New York Times' Rory Smith told BBC 5 Live Sport:

Not only is he already comfortable playing at the top level, but he would also be a fine fit at the Camp Nou because of his composure on the ball and ability to bring it out from the back to support the midfield with technical quality and impressive distribution.

Securing De Jong was a significant coup for Barcelona, and De Ligt would only enhance that further if they can secure his signature.