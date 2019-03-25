Gareth Southgate: England Stars Must 'Adapt' to 'Intense' Montenegro Atmosphere

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

England manager Gareth Southgate said he is expecting an "intense" atmosphere in the Three Lions' UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier at Montenegro on Monday and hopes his side can "adapt" to it.

The Three Lions have been held to draws in their last two visits to the Podgorica City Stadium in hostile atmospheres.

Per the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel, Southgate said:

"It's something we've talked about a lot. It's really intense.

"Our undoing has often been a lack of discipline in matches. They have to respond in the right way, stay calm. A lot of times, going down to 10 men affects the result of games. We have to make sure we don't allow them that opportunity.

"To be a top team, we've got to adapt to every environment we go into. The only way they can learn and improve is to go through these experiences."

England drew 1-1 when they played away at Montenegro in 2013, a match in which they were "pelted by missiles," according to Mokbel.

In 2011, they let slip a 2-0 lead after Wayne Rooney was sent off for kicking out at Miodrag Dzudovic in a tempestuous clash.

Southgate guided England to the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup last year, but this incarnation of the Three Lions is still relatively inexperienced, as Coral illustrated:

On Friday, they eased to a 5-0 win at Wembley Stadium against the Czech Republic.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring:

Sterling went on to bag a hat-trick, while Harry Kane got in on the action from the penalty spot and Tomas Kalas scored an own goal.

Football writer Leanne Prescott is excited by this young England side:

Monday's match will be a different test altogether, though.

Montenegro are ranked three places lower than the Czech Republic by FIFA, but as they've shown in past meetings with England, they can make life difficult for opponents on home soil with a partisan crowd behind them.

Remaining disciplined will be vital if England are to come out on top here.