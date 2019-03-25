N'Golo Kante 'Focused' on Chelsea, Says Real Madrid Rumours Are 'Not Important'

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has said he is paying no attention to rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

He is thought to be a player of interest at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of an expected squad overhaul under manager Zinedine Zidane this summer.

However, he told RTL (h/t Goal's Chris Burton): "I am at Chelsea, and I still have aims here. What is said elsewhere is not important."

When pressed further on what his response would be if Zidane did make contact regarding a move, he reiterated: "That is not important. I am at Chelsea, and I am focused on that."

Kante emerged as one of the most influential midfielders in the Premier League during Leicester City's 2015-16 title-winning campaign, and he has continued to excel since making the move to Chelsea soon after.

Few can rival his ability to regain possession for his side through tackles or interceptions, and his tireless running allows him to do so in all areas of the pitch:

He has been moved out of his natural position at the base of midfield by manager Maurizio Sarri this season, in order to accommodate playmaker Jorginho there.

During Chelsea's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in February—which came just three days after the Blues played 120 minutes in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City—The Independent's Jack Rathborn and ESPN FC's Liam Twomey expressed their belief Kante has still impressed despite his new role:

Football journalist Dan Levene and Alex Goldberg of the CalcioLand Podcast also praised the 27-year-old:

Although Kante would arguably be an upgrade, Real already have Casemiro to break up opponents' play in midfield and protect their back line.

Los Blancos' priority this summer should be to recruit players who can help make up the goal deficit left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo after his departure to Juventus last year.

That isn't one of Kante's primary strengths, and he's seemingly uninterested in such a move, so Real should focus their efforts elsewhere.