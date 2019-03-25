N'Golo Kante 'Focused' on Chelsea, Says Real Madrid Rumours Are 'Not Important'March 25, 2019
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has said he is paying no attention to rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid.
He is thought to be a player of interest at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of an expected squad overhaul under manager Zinedine Zidane this summer.
However, he told RTL (h/t Goal's Chris Burton): "I am at Chelsea, and I still have aims here. What is said elsewhere is not important."
When pressed further on what his response would be if Zidane did make contact regarding a move, he reiterated: "That is not important. I am at Chelsea, and I am focused on that."
Kante emerged as one of the most influential midfielders in the Premier League during Leicester City's 2015-16 title-winning campaign, and he has continued to excel since making the move to Chelsea soon after.
Few can rival his ability to regain possession for his side through tackles or interceptions, and his tireless running allows him to do so in all areas of the pitch:
Most times possession won in the final third in the Premier League so far this season: • Mohamed Salah (32) • N'Golo Kanté (31) • Nathan Redmond (28) • Richarlison (26) Not all are forwards... https://t.co/yTXCRIVmMp
He has been moved out of his natural position at the base of midfield by manager Maurizio Sarri this season, in order to accommodate playmaker Jorginho there.
During Chelsea's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in February—which came just three days after the Blues played 120 minutes in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City—The Independent's Jack Rathborn and ESPN FC's Liam Twomey expressed their belief Kante has still impressed despite his new role:
Football journalist Dan Levene and Alex Goldberg of the CalcioLand Podcast also praised the 27-year-old:
N'Golo Kante makes the impossible look simple. In the space of about 30 seconds he just did at least three things that surely defy the laws of physics.
I think N’Golo Kanté has proved something huge this year... He can play in any system, for any team, and you’d be crazy to not want him starting for you, no matter who you already have or what style of football you play.
Although Kante would arguably be an upgrade, Real already have Casemiro to break up opponents' play in midfield and protect their back line.
Los Blancos' priority this summer should be to recruit players who can help make up the goal deficit left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo after his departure to Juventus last year.
That isn't one of Kante's primary strengths, and he's seemingly uninterested in such a move, so Real should focus their efforts elsewhere.
