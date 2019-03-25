Drew McIntyre's Push Intensifies; Preview for March 25 Episode of WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

The march to WrestleMania 35 continues Monday night in Boston with a show that will further build the biggest matches and top angles for the April 7 pay-per-view extravaganza, beginning with Drew McIntyre's challenge to Roman Reigns for a fight on wrestling's grandest stage.

The Big Dog's rebuttal to that challenge headlines a show that should also feature the latest chapter in Beth Phoenix's comeback, the continuation of Kurt Angle's farewell tour and the latest Superstars to declare for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Will Reigns Accept McIntyre's Challenge?

That's a hard yes.

After missing last week's show, during which McIntyre capitalized on a distraction from Brock Lesnar to defeat The Big Dog's buddy Seth Rollins, Reigns is expected to return to Raw and accept The Scottish Psychopath's challenge for a match on April 7.

Expect the Superstars to engage in physicality as Reigns seeks retribution for his rival's assaults on Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

The prospective match ranks among the most significant of the WrestleMania card, particularly due to Reigns' star power and the fact that, three months ago, no one imagined he would actually be part of the show.

With no appearance from Brock Lesnar, nor advertised appearances by Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch, this feud should take center stage Monday night.

Who Will Step Up and Face Kurt Angle Monday Night?

Since announcing his WrestleMania farewell match, Angle has shared the ring with some of the young, talented stars of the Raw roster and that should continue Monday night.

After scoring victories over Apollo Crews and Chad Gable the last two weeks, expect The Olympic Gold Medalist to square off with someone like EC3, a character who has been so devalued that he has nothing to really lose at this point but plenty to gain from a strong showing against Angle.

205 Live's Mike Kanellis, a Boston native, took to Twitter this week expressing his desire to battle the former Raw general manager in his hometown.

Whoever steps up to the plate and squares off with him, expect a spirited showing out of both competitors, even if it becomes abundantly clear that Angle can no longer keep up with the pace of today's younger competitors.

Who Else Will Declare for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The revelation by Braun Strowman on last week's show that he will enter the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has sparked interest in the annual collection of midcard misfits.

Who else will follow in The Monster Among Men's footsteps, potentially making this year's match the most significant since its inception in 2014.

There are several Superstars whose paths to the big show are not yet obvious. While most reside on the SmackDown brand, it is not out of the realm of possibility that a John Cena throws his hat into the mix to further elevate its significance.

Either way, look for Strowman to continue wreaking havoc as he sets the tone for the match and what is a developing rivalry with Saturday Night Light cast member Colin Jost.