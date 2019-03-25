Zinedine Zidane Wants 'Fundamental' Marco Asensio to Stay at Real Madrid

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said he wants Marco Asensio to remain at the club amid rumours linking him with a departure from the Spanish capital.

Per the Mirror's Jake Polden, Asensio is rumoured to be a target for Liverpool amid talk he could be sold to fund new recruitment at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Zidane has moved to shut down the possibility of him leaving.

"I have spoken to him and told him that he will be fundamental to the team," Zidane said. "And I want him here with us."

Asensio was given his senior Los Blancos debut by Zidane during the Frenchman's first spell in charge as manager, with the Spaniard starting in the 2016 UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla.

That came after a productive loan spell at Espanyol in the 2015-16 season, in which Asensio contributed 15 assists and four goals in 37 appearances.

He impressed during his two seasons under Zidane, emerging as another decisive performer in Real's squad.

Asensio has shown on several occasions he can make the difference at the highest level, per Spanish football broadcaster Phil Kitromilides:

However, his development has stalled somewhat in the last 12 months or so.

ESPN UK's David Cartlidge observed his struggles during Santiago Solari's final days at the Bernabeu:

The 23-year-old played 90 minutes in Zidane's first match, a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo, and the coach's return seemed to provoke a response, per sports writer Andy West and Managing Madrid's Kiyan Sobhani:

Although Asensio hasn't quite kicked on as predicted, he still has a great deal of potential and time on his side to realise it.

Real's squad is in need of freshening up this summer, but given his age, it would make little sense to part with him rather than one of their older players.

Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric will all be between the ages of 30 and 33 before the start of next season, so moving on one or two of them to fund new arrivals would be a shrewder move.