Watch UCF Coach Johnny Dawkins' Emotional Speech After Crushing Defeat vs. Duke

The NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament is always full of memorable moments, but often overlooked is the agony of defeat.

This was exemplified in the UCF locker room after the team's 77-76 loss to Duke on Sunday. Head coach Johnny Dawkins gave an emotional speech to his team after the game while his players were mostly in tears:

The Knights had an opportunity to knock off the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, leading by three points in the final minute.

Unfortunately, Zion Williamson got a basket and a foul with 14 seconds left. Although he missed the free throw, RJ Barrett got the rebound and put it back in for the go-ahead score.

When UCF had a chance to win it at the buzzer, the final shot barely rimmed out:

Coming this close to a massive upset before falling short is devastating for the losing team, especially the seniors who played their last collegiate game. Dawkins did everything he could to lift his players' spirits, but the emotion after the game was real.