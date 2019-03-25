Watch UCF Coach Johnny Dawkins' Emotional Speech After Crushing Defeat vs. Duke

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2019

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 22: Head coach Johnny Dawkins of the UCF Knights reacts against the Virginia Commonwealth Rams in the first half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament is always full of memorable moments, but often overlooked is the agony of defeat.

This was exemplified in the UCF locker room after the team's 77-76 loss to Duke on Sunday. Head coach Johnny Dawkins gave an emotional speech to his team after the game while his players were mostly in tears:

The Knights had an opportunity to knock off the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, leading by three points in the final minute.

Unfortunately, Zion Williamson got a basket and a foul with 14 seconds left. Although he missed the free throw, RJ Barrett got the rebound and put it back in for the go-ahead score.

When UCF had a chance to win it at the buzzer, the final shot barely rimmed out:

  1. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  2. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  3. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  4. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  7. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  8. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  9. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  10. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  11. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  12. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  13. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  14. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  15. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  16. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  17. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  18. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  19. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  20. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

Right Arrow Icon

Coming this close to a massive upset before falling short is devastating for the losing team, especially the seniors who played their last collegiate game. Dawkins did everything he could to lift his players' spirits, but the emotion after the game was real.

Related

    Johnny Dawkins Gave a Heartbreaking Speech To His UCF Team After Loss To Duke

    UCF Basketball logo
    UCF Basketball

    Johnny Dawkins Gave a Heartbreaking Speech To His UCF Team After Loss To Duke

    Ryan Phillips
    via The Big Lead

    Watch: UCF coach Johnny Dawkins consoles tearful Knights in locker room after loss to Duke

    UCF Basketball logo
    UCF Basketball

    Watch: UCF coach Johnny Dawkins consoles tearful Knights in locker room after loss to Duke

    Iliana Limón Romero
    via OrlandoSentinel.com

    Basketball gods rob UCF of a victory over Duke | Commentary

    UCF Basketball logo
    UCF Basketball

    Basketball gods rob UCF of a victory over Duke | Commentary

    Mike Bianchi
    via OrlandoSentinel.com

    Top Seeds Most Likely to Fall in Sweet 16

    UCF Basketball logo
    UCF Basketball

    Top Seeds Most Likely to Fall in Sweet 16

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report