Duke's Zion Williamson Explains Why Coach K Is 'Greatest' of All Time

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 25, 2019

Duke forward Zion Williamson reacts after getting called for a foul against Central Florida during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. Duke won 77-76. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Duke forward Zion Williamson offered high praise for Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski after their team beat UCF 77-76 in the second round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament on Sunday:

The answer was in response to a question regarding Williamson's gutsy drive on 7'6" UCF center Tacko Fall with the Blue Devils down 76-73 and 14 seconds on the clock. More specifically, Williamson was asked about his mindset of going up for a must-have bucket against a player nearly a foot taller.

The freshman hit the shot, fouling out Fall in the process. Williamson missed the ensuing free throw, but teammate RJ Barrett then grabbed a board and put home a game-winning layup. UCF could not score in its last-ditch effort for the win.

Williamson, who had 32 points and 11 rebounds, also said that he "knew [the shot] was going in" when he went into the lane. He's one of the greatest college basketball players in history, but it helps to have the confidence and belief of a five-time NCAA champion coach as well.

Duke is now into the Sweet 16, where it will face No. 4 Virginia Tech on Friday.

