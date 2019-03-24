Watch Duke Survive UCF Upset Bid as Aubrey Dawkins Misses Game-Winning Tip-In

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2019

The top-seeded Duke Blue Devils were inches away from elimination in the second round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Trailing 77-76, the UCF Knights inbounded the ball with 8.1 seconds remaining. 

B.J. Taylor drove to the basket, but his layup missed the mark. Aubrey Dawkins was there for the follow, and he watched helplessly as the ball rolled around the rim and out.

