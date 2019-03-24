Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Says 'I've Got One Eye' on Liverpool Title Race

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said he is still following former club Liverpool as they bid to win their first Premier League title.

Liverpool last won England's top flight in 1990, before the Premier League era began, and former Reds captain Gerrard is hoping they can beat Manchester City to the title this season.

Per BBC Sport, he said:

"Believe me, I'm still feeling the pressure.

"It's in the back of my mind. I've got a day job now and all my focus is obviously on Rangers, but I've got one eye on Anfield and I just hope the lads can go and get us over the line because I'd be the happiest man in the world."

Liverpool are two points ahead of City at the top of the table, but the Sky Blues have eight matches left to the Reds' seven.

Liverpool had to dig deep to beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage last time out, with a James Milner penalty salvaging the three points after Ryan Babel capitalised on a defensive error to cancel out Sadio Mane's opener.

David Lynch of the Evening Standard was hardly enamoured with the performance but felt the Reds did what they had to do:

One of Gerrard's former team-mates at Anfield, Dirk Kuyt, has also been keeping an eye on their efforts in the title race:

Gerrard almost skippered Liverpool to the title in 2014. The Reds were five points clear at the top of the table with three matches remaining, but a 2-0 defeat at home to Chelsea and a 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace, having been three goals ahead, allowed City to snatch the trophy from their grasp.

Failure to win the title this season would be similarly gut-wrenching for Liverpool supporters, but they're 13 points better off than they were at this stage in the last campaign and one point ahead of their final tally, so they've improved enormously whether they deliver silverware or not.

As for Gerrard, his Rangers side are on 60 points, 10 back on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership with eight matches remaining.

The title looks beyond them, but they have a good chance of surpassing last season's total of 70 points.