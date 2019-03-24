Tom Brady Calls Rob Gronkowski the GOAT After TE Announces NFL Retirement

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

After New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on Instagram Sunday, quarterback Tom Brady was right there with the heavy praise:

Calling him the greatest of all time (in emoji form) is probably accurate based on his incredible production in limited action. Gronkowski was limited by injuries during his career but was still named first-team All-Pro four different times.

He totaled 79 touchdowns in 115 games, adding 12 more scores in 16 postseason games while helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls.

Considering Brady is one of the best players in NFL history at any position, this recognition of his teammate's talent is notable.

Meanwhile, Gronk is known for his jocular nature, but the Patriots' leader noted that the tight end was also a good teammate during his player career.