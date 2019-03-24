Twitter Reacts to Patriots' Rob Gronkowski Announcing His Retirement

Twitter Reacts to Patriots' Rob Gronkowski Announcing His RetirementMarch 24, 2019
New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday on Instagram, which created quite a stir around the internet.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Network captured the player's announcement:
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
Rob Gronkowski has retired. Announced it on Instagram just now. https://t.co/5fUqqIcAgd
Gronkowski thanked those who were involved in his career:
"It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine.
"Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life."
Many were quick to note just how good Gronkowski was during his NFL career:
Field Yates @FieldYates
Simply put: there was never a more dominant player at the tight end position at his peak than Gronk. Incredible athlete, massive catch radius, lethal red zone threat, overpowering blocker. A Hall of Fame player.
Josh Norris @JoshNorris
Rob Gronkowski was a rare football player and the greatest TE I've seen play the game. That is not an exaggeration.
Andy Benoit @Andy_Benoit
Rob Gronkowski may have been the best receiving tight end AND blocking tight end of his generation
Sam Monson @PFF_Sam
Wow, Gronk retires. That's one of the great all time careers. Truly dominant, had no comparable peers for basically his entire career. Walks away after the first year where it looked like the injuries were taking permanent toll
Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith
Rob Gronkowski averaged 15.1 yards per catch for his career. Odell Beckham's career average is 14.0. Antonio Brown's is 13.4. Oh, and Gronk was an excellent blocking tight end, too. A unique player in NFL history.
Cian @Cianaf
Gronk got 60 accurate targets and caught 60 passes last season. He was limited moving laterally but still a vertical threat who could get out and run when given space.
Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7
The impact Gronk had on the game of football in the #NFL can’t be understated. He was one of true first TE that was used in so many different ways, moved around in so many different spots and dominated at them consistently. Simply put GRONK CHANGED THE GAME. https://t.co/6zo2q5f6xl
Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL
Wow. Was hoping we’d get him back for another year. Most dominant TE ever during his prime. Long live the king. https://t.co/okoHf2HAUA
The 29-year-old tallied 521 catches, 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in what will almost certainly be a Hall of Fame career.
Of course, others took a different approach to the retirement news:
Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler
Sports will miss Gronk, the exceptionally talented human equivalent of that “Party rockers in the house tonight” song.
Charlotte Wilder @TheWilderThings
If this means Gronk is also retiring from Tide Pod commercials I will be inconsolable
There might not be anyone quite like Gronk on or off the field, and he will be missed now that his career is over.
