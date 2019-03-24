Phillip Lindsay, Bryce Callahan Won't Open Broncos Minicamp

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

New Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio will have to wait a little longer to start working with running back Phillip Lindsay and cornerback Bryce Callahan.

According to Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post, neither player will be ready to participate in the Broncos' voluntary workouts during NFL draft week in April. Because Fangio is a first-year head coach, Denver is granted an extra minicamp.

Callahan suffered a broken foot in December while playing for the Chicago Bears under Fangio, who was the defensive coordinator there from 2015 to 2018, while Lindsay is still recovering from a December wrist surgery.

Lindsay had a sensational breakout rookie season in Denver before injuring his wrist. After going undrafted out of the University of Colorado, Lindsay became the first Bronco rookie to rush for 1,000-plus yards since Clinton Portis in 2002. The 5'8", 190-pound back would finish with 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns on a 5.4 yards-per-carry average—good for third in the AFC and a Pro Bowl selection.

Though everything worked out better than anyone could have expected, Lindsay was angry at his hometown Broncos for passing on his 10 times in the draft, Bleacher Report's Dan Pompei reported in a long-form piece on Dec. 27:

"After the final pick, his phone blew up. The Broncos, Ravens, Colts, Falcons, Texans and Chargers wanted him.

Lindsay was at home with his parents, brothers and sisters. His agent, Mike McCartney of Priority Sports, was on the phone.

The Ravens and Broncos each offered $8,000 guaranteed and told him he had 15 minutes to decide. The Broncos had drafted two running backs—Royce Freeman in the third round and David Williams in the seventh. When they chose Williams, who had rushed for fewer yards in his entire college career than Lindsay had rushed for as a senior, Lindsay was triggered.

'That's f--king bullshit,' he yelled after their pick. 'F--k the Broncos! ... I was not going to choose the Broncos,' he says. 'I was pissed at everybody. But mostly at them. I was like, 'I ain't never heard of David Williams.' It was disrespectful. I was real close to choosing Baltimore.'

McCartney advocated he sign with the Broncos because he thought Lindsay would have his best opportunity there. McCartney asked the Broncos for more money. They increased their offer to $15,000 guaranteed."

Williams is no longer on the Broncos roster, and Lindsay became first undrafted offensive rookie to ever be named to a Pro Bowl. Not to mention, Lindsay was granted permission by the franchise's all-time leading rusher, Terrell Davis, to wear his legendary No. 30 jersey.

Lindsay was the bright spot on a struggling offense in 2018. All-Pro wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans. Quarterback Case Keenum threw 18 touchdowns and 15 picks. In total, the Broncos offense ranked 19th.

This offseason, Denver traded for Super Bowl XLVII champion and MVP Joe Flacco to hopefully boost the quarterback position. Flacco turned 34 on Jan. 16.

Meanwhile, once healthy, Callahan will join a stout defense that sports All-Pro linebacker Von Miller and 22-year-old linebacker Bradley Chubb. Along with Callahan, Denver signed former Texans safety Kareem Jackson to revamp the secondary.

In Chicago last season, Callahan appeared in 13 games (10 starts) and logged 45 tackles, six passes defended, six tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and two interceptions.