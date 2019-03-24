Luis Enrique Says Alvaro Morata Is 'Much Better' Now Than He Was at Chelsea

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Spain manager Luis Enrique defended Alvaro Morata after a wasteful performance in Spain's 2-1 win over Norway on Saturday.

The striker failed to find the net from six efforts on goal in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier, but Enrique said he has improved since leaving Chelsea for Atletico Madrid on loan in January.

Per AS, he said:

"I see him much better than when he was at Chelsea. He has been always great with us but now he is more decisive, keeping the ball at the end of this match for example. He did that with confidence.

"He had many chances and he was where he had to be. He wasn't lucky enough but he had a great match, his best match with us so far."

Rodrigo broke the deadlock at the Mestalla Stadium with his 16th-minute opener. After Josh King had equalised from the penalty spot in the second half, Sergio Ramos netted the winner with a spot-kick of his own.

Morata failed to capitalise on multiple opportunities, many of which came to him in the air, though he did win Ramos' penalty after he beat Norway goalkeeper Rune Jarstein in a race to the ball (U.S. only):

The striker is enduring a dry spell on the international stage:

ESPN UK's David Cartlidge remarked on Spain's profligacy in front of goal against Norway:

The 26-year-old has had a difficult time since he joined Chelsea in 2017. Morata scored 24 goals in 72 appearances for the Blues, who will have been hoping for a greater return on their £60 million investment.

Morata was allowed to return to Spanish football in January, and he has contributed three goals and an assist in eight appearances for Atletico.

Spain should have little trouble qualifying automatically for Euro 2020. They need to finish in the top two slots of a group comprised of Norway, Sweden, Malta, Romania and Faroe Islands.

However, for all the talent available to Enrique, winning Euro 2020 will be very difficult if they're as wasteful as they were on Saturday—better teams than Norway will punish them if they fail to take their chances.

Enrique will need to do his best to boost Morata's confidence in the meantime, but he might also need to explore other options if the side continue to lack a cutting edge.