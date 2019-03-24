Former FSU RB James Wilder Jr. Announces on Twitter That He's Trying Out for WWE

Brent Just/Getty Images

Toronto Argonauts running back James Wilder Jr. officially received a tryout from WWE.

Wilder shared a screenshot on Twitter of the email from the promotion confirming he'll get his opportunity to show off for WWE talent evaluators.

Wilder has appeared in 30 CFL games over two years, running for 1,563 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also caught 107 passes for 1,072 yards and one score.

Prior to heading north of the border, he spent three seasons with the Florida State Seminoles. The 26-year-old ended his college career with 1,545 yards from scrimmage and 22 scores in 39 games.

A number of current and former WWE stars played football—either collegiately or professionally.

The Rock was a supporting player for the Miami Hurricanes and spent a short time in the CFL before embarking on his wildly successful wrestling career. Likewise, Roman Reigns was a member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and played in Canada and has since become one of WWE's top names.