Brian Flores Says 'Every Team's Rebuilding' When Asked If Dolphins Are Tanking

While the Miami Dolphins appear to be in a transitional period, first-year head coach Brian Flores stopped short of saying the franchise is rebuilding.

"I think every team's rebuilding. That's this league," Flores said, per NFL.com's Grant Gordon. "Every team rebuilds every year because no team is the same every year. So the Patriots are going to be different than they were last year. So are the Bills or Jets. So is every other team. So that's my personal philosophies. Last year was last year. This year is this year."

Flores added the Dolphins are "gonna go out there and try to win every game."

While Flores may not want to come out and say Miami is looking more toward the long term in 2019, the team's offseason speaks for itself.

The Dolphins had little salary-cap space to strengthen a roster that delivered a seven-win season in 2018. Along with that, they were unable to re-sign two of their best free agents, offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James and defensive end Cameron Wake.

Miami also traded Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans and appears set to open next year with Ryan Fitzpatrick after signing the 36-year-old.

The Dolphins have one 10-win season and one playoff appearance over the last 10 years. As painful as it might be in the near-future, a complete teardown is probably the team's best path to postseason contention.