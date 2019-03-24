AEW's Chris Jericho Considers WWE's Shawn Michaels 'The Best Ever'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2019

TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 04: Chris Jericho vs Tetsuya Naito during the IWGP INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP NO DQ MATCH Chris Jericho vs Tetsuya Naito Wrestle Kingdom 13 at Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Getty Images)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Getty Images

Bret Hart called himself "The Best There Is, The Best There Was and The Best There Ever Will Be," but Chris Jericho believes that title belongs to another star.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Jericho said he feels Shawn Michaels is the best wrestler to step inside a WWE ring.

"[Shawn Michaels] is better than 75 percent of the roster...in my opinion, the best ever," Jericho said (via Wrestling Inc's Robert Gunier). "So even though he was coming back [at the time], he was great. And he has one match with Triple H, but this was his first WrestleMania back and it might have been the first program since the Triple H program, and it was never supposed to be."

Jericho was referencing Michaels' return at SummerSlam 2002.

His career appeared to be over after he suffered a back injury at the 1998 Royal Rumble. Instead, he came back and bolstered his legacy by continuing to deliver excellent matches at a stage when most wrestlers begin slowing down.

Jericho had an opportunity to face off with Michaels at WrestleMania, losing to The Heartbreak Kid at WrestleMania XIX in 2003.

Ask 10 different wrestling fans who they believe to be the greatest of all time, and you're likely to get 10 different answers. But few can argue Michaels doesn't warrant a place in the conversation.

