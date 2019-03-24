Jimmer Fredette 'Grateful for the Opportunity' After Suns Debut vs. Kings

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 23: Jimmer Fredette #32 of the Phoenix Suns moves the ball up court during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 23, 2019 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Jimmer Fredette made his return to the NBA with the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings, appearing in four minutes of action and missing his one field-goal attempt.

After the game, he spoke about being back in the NBA.

"It was great. I'm grateful for the opportunity here with the Suns organization. I was just excited to get back out there and try to help the team in any way that I can," he said, per Cody Cunningham of NBA.com. "Obviously, it's towards the end of the year. My job is to come in and try to keep these guys positive, be a veteran guy and go in there and try to be aggressive."

Fredette, 30, last appeared in the NBA in the 2015-16 season for the New York Knicks before spending two seasons playing overseas in China. The BYU sensation and 10th pick in the 2011 NBA draft is trying to make his second tenure in the NBA stick after tearing it up in China.

