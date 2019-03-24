Al Jefferson Confirms NBA Retirement, Will Play in Ice Cube's Big3 Tournament

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Al Jefferson's NBA days are behind him, but he isn't done with basketball just yet.

According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Jefferson has retired from the NBA but will continue his playing career in the BIG3.

Jefferson, 34, last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season for the Indiana Pacers for 36 games, averaging 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game.

In his prime, Jefferson was a force on the block, averaging a double-double in four seasons and at least 16 points and eight rebounds per game in nine consecutive seasons.

He spent time with the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and Pacers in his career.

He was honored during Charlotte's Saturday night game against the Boston Celtics.

Scott Agnes of The Athletic added that he wouldn't be surprised if Jefferson decided to one day return to the Pacers as a coach.

"One of the best people I've ever been around," his former teammates with the Jazz, Derrick Favors, told Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune. "When I got to Utah, he welcomed me in with open arms and brought me up under his wing. Just a hilarious guy, a great guy to learn from. He always was just enjoying the moment, always worked hard, and just had fun."

"I'm definitely going to be tuning into the Big3 league this year," he added.