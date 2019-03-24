Al Jefferson Confirms NBA Retirement, Will Play in Ice Cube's Big3 Tournament

Al Jefferson Confirms NBA Retirement, Will Play in Ice Cube's Big3 TournamentMarch 24, 2019
Al Jefferson's NBA days are behind him, but he isn't done with basketball just yet.
According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Jefferson has retired from the NBA but will continue his playing career in the BIG3.
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Just ran into "Big" Al Jefferson, who spent part this season in China. Said he's officially retired from the NBA. Will play in Big3 this summer but is done with NBA. "I was able to be home for Thanksgiving and Christmas for the first time since high school." #Celtics #Hornets30
Jefferson, 34, last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season for the Indiana Pacers for 36 games, averaging 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game.
In his prime, Jefferson was a force on the block, averaging a double-double in four seasons and at least 16 points and eight rebounds per game in nine consecutive seasons.
BIG3 @thebig3
A blend of power and finesse, Al Jefferson is a force on the block 😠😠😠 #BIG3Season3 https://t.co/LoPwn6k2W4
He spent time with the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and Pacers in his career.
He was honored during Charlotte's Saturday night game against the Boston Celtics.
Rick Bonnell @rick_bonnell
Al Jefferson honored tonight in the last of this season's Hornets classic nights. Al was All-NBA in Charlotte. He had a cunning below-the-basket post-up game that is a lost art. So many moves and fakes.
Rick Bonnell @rick_bonnell
Al Jefferson was funny postgame, telling Biz to vacate his old cubicle in the home locker room. After greeting Kemba and JLamb, he joked the Hornets “fired everybody else” from his time in Charlotte.
Scott Agnes of The Athletic added that he wouldn't be surprised if Jefferson decided to one day return to the Pacers as a coach.
"One of the best people I've ever been around," his former teammates with the Jazz, Derrick Favors, told Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune. "When I got to Utah, he welcomed me in with open arms and brought me up under his wing. Just a hilarious guy, a great guy to learn from. He always was just enjoying the moment, always worked hard, and just had fun."
"I'm definitely going to be tuning into the Big3 league this year," he added.
