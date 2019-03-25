Italy vs. Liechtenstein: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Italy vs. Liechtenstein: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV InfoMarch 25, 2019
Italy have the ideal chance to continue their perfect start to UEFA European Championship qualifying on Tuesday, as they face Liechtenstein in Parma.
Manager Roberto Mancini saw his side negotiate the more challenging of their two fixtures in this double header of games, as they put in a professional performance to beat Finland 2-0 on Saturday. The fact youngsters Nicolo Barella and Moise Kean got on the scoresheet would have delighted the coach.
Liechtenstein are unlikely to cause any problems for Italy, nor for the rest of the sides in Group J, as they are the weakest of the six teams in the pool by a large margin. The aim for them on Tuesday will be emerging from the clash without being on the end of a hammering.
Here are the key details for this fixture, including the latest odds and the viewing information.
Date: Tuesday, March 26
Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 3:45 p.m. (ET)
TV Info: Sky Sports Red Button (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)
Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Watch ESPN (U.S.)
Odds
Italy win (1/41)
Draw (50/1)
Liechtenstein win (200/1)
Odds courtesy of OddsChecker
Preview
Having spoken a lot about the future of the Italy team as of late, Mancini would have been so pleased to see some of the next generation of players make their mark against Finland.
Barella has been enjoying an excellent season with Cagliari and showed off his goalscoring potential from midfield by opening the scoring against Finland with just seven minutes on the clock. His deflected effort from the edge of the box was his first goal for the Azzurri.
In the second half it was Kean’s time to shine, as he ensured the game was safe with his first strike for the national side.
As we can see, the goal was a historic one for Italy, with the Juventus tyro becoming the second-youngest player to score for the team:
OptaPaolo @OptaPaolo
19 & 23 - Moise #Kean (19 years and 23 days) is the second youngest scorer for Italy after Bruno Nicolè in 1958. Wonderkid. #ItalyFinland #EURO2020 https://t.co/UMqxgRRK3c
Italian football journalist David Amoyal commented on how willing Mancini is to give the younger players in his squad a chance:
David Amoyal @DavidAmoyal
After selecting Zaniolo even before he made his debut for Roma, now Mancini gives Kean a start in an official match for Italy https://t.co/NZw2cLUu6D
The Juventus starlet showcased a brilliant burst of speed and a composed finish to score (UK only):
Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball
Moise Kean scores his first international goal with a composed finish after showing his pace! Superb stuff from the young man 🔥 https://t.co/qQrbLiALWn
With plenty of positives to come out of the Finland win, it’s unlikely Mancini will deviate from the same setup too much against Liechtenstein.
Although there are plenty of rising stars in the squad at the moment, they are complimented by the experience of Giorgio Chiellini, Marco Verratti and Leonardo Bonucci. It means, following their failure to qualify for last summer’s FIFA World Cup, Italy are unlikely to have any major issues in their group ahead of next year’s showpiece.
Per Scouted Football, there was a refreshing feel to the team at the start of this set of qualification matches:
Scouted Football @ScoutedFtbl
Three under-23 players made their mark as Italy defeated Finland tonight: 🇮🇹 Nicolò Barella (22) ✓ First goal for Italy 🇮🇹 Moise Kean (19) ✓ First start for Italy ✓ First goal for Italy 🇮🇹 Nicolò Zaniolo (19) ✓ First appearance for Italy Milestone moments. https://t.co/onPDNOM7Uc
Liechtenstein don’t have the quality within their ranks to make Tuesday’s game a testing one for Italy. On Saturday, they were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Greece and their only win in their last nine matches came against Gibraltar in the UEFA Nations League.
With that in mind, Italy will be expected to win by a healthy margin. With plenty of confidence and positivity accrued from Saturday’s victory, expect the Azzurri to give the Parma crowd plenty to enjoy.
Prediction: Italy 4-0 Liechtenstein
Gnabry Stunner Sparks Arsenal Fans 😡
Wenger haters come out after ex-Gunner hits golazo