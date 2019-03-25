Italy vs. Liechtenstein: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Italy have the ideal chance to continue their perfect start to UEFA European Championship qualifying on Tuesday, as they face Liechtenstein in Parma.

Manager Roberto Mancini saw his side negotiate the more challenging of their two fixtures in this double header of games, as they put in a professional performance to beat Finland 2-0 on Saturday. The fact youngsters Nicolo Barella and Moise Kean got on the scoresheet would have delighted the coach.

Liechtenstein are unlikely to cause any problems for Italy, nor for the rest of the sides in Group J, as they are the weakest of the six teams in the pool by a large margin. The aim for them on Tuesday will be emerging from the clash without being on the end of a hammering.

Here are the key details for this fixture, including the latest odds and the viewing information.

Date: Tuesday, March 26

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 3:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Red Button (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Watch ESPN (U.S.)

Odds

Italy win (1/41)

Draw (50/1)

Liechtenstein win (200/1)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker

Preview

Having spoken a lot about the future of the Italy team as of late, Mancini would have been so pleased to see some of the next generation of players make their mark against Finland.

Barella has been enjoying an excellent season with Cagliari and showed off his goalscoring potential from midfield by opening the scoring against Finland with just seven minutes on the clock. His deflected effort from the edge of the box was his first goal for the Azzurri.

In the second half it was Kean’s time to shine, as he ensured the game was safe with his first strike for the national side.

As we can see, the goal was a historic one for Italy, with the Juventus tyro becoming the second-youngest player to score for the team:

Italian football journalist David Amoyal commented on how willing Mancini is to give the younger players in his squad a chance:

The Juventus starlet showcased a brilliant burst of speed and a composed finish to score (UK only):

With plenty of positives to come out of the Finland win, it’s unlikely Mancini will deviate from the same setup too much against Liechtenstein.

Although there are plenty of rising stars in the squad at the moment, they are complimented by the experience of Giorgio Chiellini, Marco Verratti and Leonardo Bonucci. It means, following their failure to qualify for last summer’s FIFA World Cup, Italy are unlikely to have any major issues in their group ahead of next year’s showpiece.

Per Scouted Football, there was a refreshing feel to the team at the start of this set of qualification matches:

Liechtenstein don’t have the quality within their ranks to make Tuesday’s game a testing one for Italy. On Saturday, they were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Greece and their only win in their last nine matches came against Gibraltar in the UEFA Nations League.

With that in mind, Italy will be expected to win by a healthy margin. With plenty of confidence and positivity accrued from Saturday’s victory, expect the Azzurri to give the Parma crowd plenty to enjoy.

Prediction: Italy 4-0 Liechtenstein