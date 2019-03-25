Malta vs. Spain: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Spain will travel to Malta on Tuesday, seeking to continue their perfect start to their UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign.

La Roja were far from their best in their Group F opener, as they required a late penalty from Sergio Ramos to secure a 2-1 win on home soil against Norway. Manager Luis Enrique will be hopeful of seeing a little more flair from his side when they take to the field for the second game of this qualifying double header.

Malta are massive underdogs for this fixture, but they will at least go into the game with some confidence. They beat the Faroe Islands 2-1 in their previous outing.

Here are the key details for the match and a preview of what should be a straightforward fixture for Spain at Ta’ Qali National Stadium.

Date: Tuesday, March 26

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 3:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Watch ESPN (U.S.)

Odds

Malta win (100/1)

Draw (28/1)

Spain win (1/33)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker

Preview

Spain’s quest towards the European Championship next summer was expected to get off to a routine start on Saturday, when they hosted Norway. Enrique would have been disappointed with the manner in which his side almost let three points slip away.

After Rodrigo opened the scoring for the hosts, Josh King equalised from the penalty spot in the 65th minute to set up a potentially nervy finish. However, six minutes later Spain were awarded a penalty of their own, with Ramos stepping up to put his side back in front.

While the Real Madrid centre-back has endured a challenging 2018-19 with Real Madrid in terms of his defensive play, in front of goal he’s been potent:

Per Sky Sports Football, there were no signs of nerves when he slotted home the winner against Norway (UK):

Despite Ramos’ flamboyant spot kick, there are parts of Spain’s game that Enrique would have been disappointed with on Saturday.

While they dominated possession for long spells, the midfield trio of Sergio Busquets, Dani Ceballos and Dani Parejo were unable to offer too much in terms of creativity. In the final third, Alvaro Morata and Marco Asensio also struggled to make an impression on the game.

As noted by Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge, when Spain did venture into the final third they were far too wasteful:

For Tuesday’s encounter, Enrique should field a more attacking lineup. On Saturday, the biggest issue for the team was too much lateral passing in midfield and against Malta they can afford to field someone in that central trio who is more inventive and takes more risks in possession.

Malta will struggle to contain the quality of Spain regardless and will look to keep the score down as they gear up for more winnable matches in the remainder of the qualifying stages. After struggling to find rhythm against Norway, more of an edge should be on show here from Enrique’s team.

Prediction: Malta 0-4 Spain