Highlights: Watch Carsen Edwards Drain 9 3s, Drop 42 Points in Win vs. Villanova

The third-seeded Purdue Boilermakers coasted past the sixth-seeded Villanova Wildcats on Saturday 87-61, and Carsen Edwards is a big reason for it.

The junior guard went off for 42 points and shot a perfect 9-of-9 from beyond the arc in the second-round win in Hartford, Connecticut.

Edwards fell two points short of the Purdue scoring record in a single NCAA tournament game. Glenn Robinson poured in 44 points in a Sweet 16 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in 1994.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein noted Edwards' output was the highest in the Big Dance since former Syracuse Orange star Gerry McNamara had 43 points against the BYU Cougars in the first round in 2004.

Edwards' final field goal of the game was a step-back three-pointer in the face of Villanova guard Phil Booth.

In Villanova's defense, few could've predicted Edwards would have such a big day from the perimeter. He was a 33.5 percent three-point shooter entering Saturday, and he had been particularly bad in the buildup to the second round.

Purdue moves into the regional semifinals for the third straight season. The Boilermakers will hope Edwards can have a repeat performance to get to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2000.