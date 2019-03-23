Video: Watch Auburn's Jared Harper Flush 1-Handed Fast-Break Dunk vs. Kansas

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2019

The fifth-seeded Auburn Tigers got off to a hot start against the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks in the second round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament. 

No sequence summed up Auburn's opening run than a block and fast-break dunk combination with 14:30 left in the first half.

Auburn forward Chuma Okeke emphatically swatted away Jayhawks forward Dedric Lawson's layup attempt. Tigers guard Samir Doughty quickly corralled the ball and found teammate Jared Harper, who threw down a one-handed jam.

