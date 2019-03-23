Video: Watch Minnesota's Amir Coffey Posterize MSU's Aaron Henry with Epic Dunk

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 24, 2019

After struggling through the first half of Saturday's second-round NCAA men's basketball tournament game against Michigan State, Amir Coffey provided a spark for Minnesota with a massive dunk that left Aaron Henry turned around.

Coffey simply used his speed and power to overwhelm Henry, who got so twisted he was able to keep his momentum going to run back to the other end of the court when the Spartans inbounded the ball.

