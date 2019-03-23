Ja Morant Gives Autographed Shoes to Young Fan After NCAA Tournament Loss to FSU

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2019

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - MARCH 23: Ja Morant #12 of the Murray State Racers is defended by M.J. Walker #23 of the Florida State Seminoles in the first half during the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at XL Center on March 23, 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Ja Morant couldn't lead No. 12 Murray State to the Sweet 16, losing to No. 4 Florida State 90-62 in the second round, but the future NBA star went out with class.

After the game, he gifted a young fan a signed pair of his shoes:

Morant did everything he could for the Racers on Saturday, scoring 28 points on 5-of-6 shooting from three while adding five boards, four assists, two steals and a block. He posted a triple-double in the team's first NCAA men's tournament game, finishing with 17 points, an absurd 16 assists and 11 rebounds. 

Morant showed out, and then he showed grace, making a young fan's day with a solid gesture.   

