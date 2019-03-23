Ja Morant Gives Autographed Shoes to Young Fan After NCAA Tournament Loss to FSU

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Ja Morant couldn't lead No. 12 Murray State to the Sweet 16, losing to No. 4 Florida State 90-62 in the second round, but the future NBA star went out with class.

After the game, he gifted a young fan a signed pair of his shoes:

Morant did everything he could for the Racers on Saturday, scoring 28 points on 5-of-6 shooting from three while adding five boards, four assists, two steals and a block. He posted a triple-double in the team's first NCAA men's tournament game, finishing with 17 points, an absurd 16 assists and 11 rebounds.

Morant showed out, and then he showed grace, making a young fan's day with a solid gesture.