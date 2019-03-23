Video: Watch Brandon Clarke's 2-Handed Windmill Fast-Break Dunk vs. Baylor

Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Right Arrow Icon

While casual college basketball fans might not have seen Gonzaga play much during the year, the No. 1 seed is doing its best to show what it can do on the national stage.

Brandon Clarke sent a message early in Saturday's game against No. 9 Baylor with a huge windmill dunk less than seven minutes into the game.

The big play started with a steal by Geno Crandall, who tossed it ahead to Clarke for the thunderous jam.

Clarke has been one of the most underrated players in the country this season as the Bulldogs' second-leading scorer. Those watching him for the first time are getting a show in Round 2 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.