Video: Watch Brandon Clarke's 2-Handed Windmill Fast-Break Dunk vs. Baylor

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2019

  1. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  2. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  3. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  4. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  7. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  8. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  9. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  10. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  11. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  12. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  13. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  14. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  15. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  16. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  17. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  18. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  19. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  20. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

Right Arrow Icon

While casual college basketball fans might not have seen Gonzaga play much during the year, the No. 1 seed is doing its best to show what it can do on the national stage.

Brandon Clarke sent a message early in Saturday's game against No. 9 Baylor with a huge windmill dunk less than seven minutes into the game.

The big play started with a steal by Geno Crandall, who tossed it ahead to Clarke for the thunderous jam.

Clarke has been one of the most underrated players in the country this season as the Bulldogs' second-leading scorer. Those watching him for the first time are getting a show in Round 2 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. 

Related

    Watch Live: No. 10 MINN vs. No. 2 MSU

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 10 MINN vs. No. 2 MSU

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Dunk of the Tournament 😱

    Michigan's Isaiah Livers split through Florida defenders for this HUGE slam

    Video Play Button
    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Dunk of the Tournament 😱

    Michigan's Isaiah Livers split through Florida defenders for this HUGE slam

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Live: No. 1 Zags Showing Out vs. No. 9 Baylor

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 1 Zags Showing Out vs. No. 9 Baylor

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Watch Live: No. 4 FSU Dominating No. 12 Murray St.

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 4 FSU Dominating No. 12 Murray St.

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa