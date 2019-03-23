Video: Watch Brandon Clarke's 2-Handed Windmill Fast-Break Dunk vs. Baylor

Video: Watch Brandon Clarke's 2-Handed Windmill Fast-Break Dunk vs. BaylorMarch 23, 2019
While casual college basketball fans might not have seen Gonzaga play much during the year, the No. 1 seed is doing its best to show what it can do on the national stage.
Brandon Clarke sent a message early in Saturday's game against No. 9 Baylor with a huge windmill dunk less than seven minutes into the game.
The big play started with a steal by Geno Crandall, who tossed it ahead to Clarke for the thunderous jam.
Clarke has been one of the most underrated players in the country this season as the Bulldogs' second-leading scorer. Those watching him for the first time are getting a show in Round 2 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
