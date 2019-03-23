Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez Hints at Return from Injury on Instagram

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United reacts with an injury during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton FC at Old Trafford on March 02, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez could soon return from injury for Manchester United after posting a video on Instagram of him running.

Sanchez was filmed on a beach sprinting back and forth with his dogs, Atom and Humber, running freely as he displayed no sign of injury, according to Dan O'Toole of the Manchester Evening News.

Chile's national team physio had told El Mercurio the forward could be unavailable for six to eight weeks after suffering a knee injury in United's 3-2 win over Southampton on March 3 (h/t Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail).

However, it appears Sanchez could make a quicker return after revealing his latest fitness level.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United is forced to leave the pitch with an injury during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton FC at Old Trafford on March 02, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The player has experienced a torrid period since moving from Arsenal to United 14 months ago. Sanchez has failed to impose himself and has missed significant time with various injuries and poor form.

Speaking to Inside United, Sanchez said he believes he can still succeed in Manchester (h/t Sky Sports):

"I want to keep showing my love for football. I know what I can do. I have belief in my ability.

"United are such an important club, not only in England but on a global level, and I would love to help bring a trophy to the supporters.

[...]

"Obviously, I want to make the United fans really happy. I want to score goals. I want to bring them joy. I want to win silverware."

LONDON,ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 27: Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on February 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

United have only eight Premier League games remaining, and with the complication of UEFA Champions League football, interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need his most experienced players fit and ready.

Sanchez has been a failure up to now, but if the attacker helps United to a top-four finish, he could yet ignite his career as a Red Devil.

