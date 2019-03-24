Ronda Rousey, CM Punk and the Most Shocking Shoot Promos in WWE History

0 of 7

Professional wrestling is entertainment, driven largely by stories written to be fantastical and over the top. However, unlike all other long-form storytelling, this is an art form wherein reality often blends with the fictional.

Even if fans know the competitors are not trying to hurt each other, good work in the ring can allow everyone to suspend their disbelief. This is especially easy when the stories utilize real-world events as context for the performances.

A shoot promo is any time a Superstar speaks on real-life events, often unscripted and sometimes unplanned. Most shoots in WWE are worked because the company has to OK the competitor to speak his or her mind, but the words hold weight because of their honesty.

A great shoot promo does not just reference reality but embraces it, blurring the lines between the wrestling persona and the person behind the character. Often, these moments can change the careers of those cutting them and even push the business in a new direction.

Recently, Ronda Rousey's work has blurred those lines so heavily that fans have not been able to differentiate her from her character. Others, such as CM Punk and Bret Hart, have spoken up at just the right time to radically change the promotion.

These are the defining shoot promos in WWE history, setting the stage for massive shifts in direction that have made the company better.