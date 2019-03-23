Liverpool's Andrew Robertson: 'People Have Been Quite Quick to Jump on Us'

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson celebrates after his teammate Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scored his sides 1st goal during their English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Ethiad stadium, Manchester England, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has said critics were "quick to jump" on the Reds for recent Premier League results but added the time has come for the Anfield giants to "step up" and prove they can win the title over Manchester City.

The league leaders are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions, and the Scotsman told Sky Sports News Liverpool are ready to prove their doubters wrong:

"People have been quite quick to jump on us and say we've been going through a blip at Liverpool and now all of a sudden we've come through that. It's part and parcel of football. We had a couple of draws, they were not the worst results. We didn't play our best but drawing away to Manchester United and Everton are usually good results. Because we are in the title race and all of a sudden Manchester City could maybe take over you by a point, it's deemed as disastrous. We've had a fantastic season and it's coming to the bit where we have to step up again and get the trophies that we are going for. The lads are full of confidence at Liverpool."

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool is celebrates victory with Andy Robertson of Liverpool after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on February 9, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom
Jurgen Klopp's men had built a lead over City in the race for the championship, but Pep Guardiola's outfit trail Liverpool by only two points. Vitally, the Sky Blues hold a game in hand.

The Reds have only seven games remaining and face stern tests against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in two of their next three.

Both London clubs need points to secure UEFA Champions League football for next term, ensuring a highly competitive match against the Merseyside team.

City must face Spurs and Manchester United in their run-in. The trip to Old Trafford on Wednesday, April 24, could decide if the Premier League trophy stays in Manchester or makes the short journey to the rival city in the north-west.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Manchester City player Raheem Sterling in action during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Manchester City v FC Schalke 04 at Etihad Stadium on March 12, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by St
Liverpool have improved this season, producing a defence worthy and capable of winning silverware in every competition.

Both challenging teams remain in the business end of the UEFA Champions League, and the pair could meet in the final on June 1 in Madrid.    

