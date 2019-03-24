France vs. Iceland: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

France play their first home match in 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifying against Iceland on Monday.

Both nations have got off to the perfect start in Group H. The world champions defeated Moldovo 4-1 and Iceland beat Andorra 2-0.

France manager Didier Deschamps is likely to leave out Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman in Paris.

The coach told RMC Sport he does not want risk the forward after the 22-year-old withdrew from the starting XI during the warm up in Moldova on Friday (h/t Goal's Stephen Creek).

Date: Monday, March 25

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); ESPN, Univision (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK); WatchESPN, Univision NOW (U.S.)

Odds: France: 1-5, Iceland: 18-1, draw: 6-1 (via Oddschecker)

Preview

After a disappointing display in the UEFA Nations League, France got back to business in style as they strive to reach Euro 2020.

Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe were on the scoresheet as France despatched the Moldovan side with a clinical display.

Paul Pogba pulled the strings in the centre of the park and provided Griezmann with a world-class assist, per Sky Sports Football:

Expectations were high for Iceland at Russia 2018 last summer. However, the Nordic nation failed to win a match and finished bottom of Group D.

Iceland had blossomed into one of the true success stories in European football, becoming the smallest nation by population to ever qualify for a World Cup. The sparsely populated island continues to attempt to punch above its weight despite their poor showing in Russia.

With the top two advancing from the group to Euro 2020, Iceland will have one eye on Turkey's results, and collecting points in the French capital would go a long way to their qualification goal.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

However, France appear formidable at present. Their star contingent are showing the type of form which landed them the World Cup trophy.

The atmosphere in Deschamps' camp appears buoyant, with Pogba and Griezmann buying each of their international team-mates a world championship ring to celebrate their success.

The Manchester United superstar showed off the ring via his official Instagram account (h/t MailOnlne Sport):

Iceland were unlucky not to beat the French as the teams featured in an international friendly in Guingamp last October.

A last-minute penalty by Mbappe gave France a 2-2 draw, and if this is replicated at the Stade De France, the visitors will be happy to take away a point.

Iceland were 2-0 up with just four minutes to play in the friendly, proving they have the necessary quality to cause problems for the world champions.

However, Erik Hamren's team have won just once in their last six in all competitions, conceding nine goals. Les Bleus' potency in attacking areas will be a huge problem for the away side on French soil.