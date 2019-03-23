Video: Maryland's Bruno Fernando Throws Down Huge Dunk over Naz Reid, LSU

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2019

With his team trailing in its second-round matchup against the third-seeded LSU Tigers, Maryland Terrapins forward Bruno Fernando did what he could do try to provide a spark early in the second half.

Fernando hauled in a rebound despite being surrounded by a trio Tigers and then threw it down with authority with one hand after finding an opening.

The dunk cut the Terrapins' deficit to single digits.

