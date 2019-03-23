Report: Nicolo Zaniolo Set for New Deal Amid Juventus, Manchester United Rumours

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

Nicolo Zaniolo has reportedly agreed to a new long-term contract with AS Roma, keeping the rising star in the Italian capital amid rumours linking him to Juventus and Manchester United.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the 19-year-old will sign a new five-year deal soon that will multiply his wages by six, taking them up to €2 million per year. Wages in Italy are reported after tax.

Arsenal have also been linked with the former Inter Milan midfielder, per the report. His agent told Tele Radio Stereo (h/t Football Italia) in January that a renewal was far more likely than a transfer, and his father told Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) a month later that reports he would switch to agent Mino Raiola were untrue.

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Zaniolo has been one of the top breakout stars in Serie A this season, becoming a key member of Roma's midfield under former manager Eusebio Di Francesco.

He only joined the Giallorossi in the summer as part of the deal that sent Radja Nainggolan to Inter Milan, but has already made the Nerazzurri regret that transfer with his swift development.

Zaniolo's versatility and raw physical strength have drawn comparisons to United star Paul Pogba. Like the former Juventus man, he has a tremendous eye for goal, something he showed by bagging a brace in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League tie against FC Porto:

He does more than just score, however, as he's also a good defender and an excellent dribbler:

Zaniolo is far from the finished product, and his passing in particular needs a lot of work. The youngster has enormous potential, however, and his rapid development explains why top clubs are seemingly interested.

Juventus have been linked to the teenager the most. The Serie A champions have a tendency to sign many of Serie A's top youngsters and could use another star midfielder. Emre Can has been slow to adapt to Italian football, while Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira are both aged 31.

United are also expected to add to their midfield options, as they lack a clear second star alongside Pogba. The Red Devils have some of the deepest pockets in the sport, and major investments are expected.

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The same goes for Real Madrid, who have also been mentioned as suitors, per Football Italia. Los Blancos are in the midst of a horror season—having exited all cup competitions and lying 12 points off leaders Barcelona in La Liga—and could be in for major turnover in the summer.

Arsenal's chances of signing Zaniolo would appear slim should he sign a new deal, as the Gunners lack the profile of the other three clubs and don't usually spend large amounts on younger players.

Even if Zaniolo signs a new deal, a transfer isn't out of the question. Roma have a reputation as a selling club, parting with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Nainggolan in recent years. For the right price, they're expected to move even their most talented players.