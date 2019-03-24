NCAA Tournament 2019: Saturday's Round 2 Winners and Losers

0 of 10

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

A longtime assistant got a historic win as a head coach, a record-breaking shooter had a record-bad night, a lost teammate got a meaningful tribute and a nation suffered from some obnoxious shoes.

It was a big third day of the NCAA men's tournament.

Kansas, Maryland and Villanova all went down. Gonzaga, Kentucky, Michigan and Michigan State all advanced.

The day's most captivating story was Fletcher Magee and Wofford's attempt to take out second-seeded Kentucky. The Terriers gave the Wildcats a game for all 40 minutes and somehow did that without much of anything from Magee, who set another NCAA record by missing 12 three-pointers without a make.

In the end, Kentucky advanced, but who else had a notable Saturday?