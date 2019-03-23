Granit Xhaka Says He's 'Very Ambitious' and Wants 'To Take the Next Step'March 23, 2019
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka says he "very ambitious" and wants to "take the next step" in his career.
The Switzerland international only signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners in June 2018, but his latest comments suggest he could be planning to move on.
"I'm very ambitious, I want to take the next step," he told Swiss newspaper Tagblatt (h/t Nathan Salt for MailOnline). "Arsenal does not have to be the last stop."
James Benge at Football.London explained why Xhaka may be considering his future:
James Benge @jamesbenge
When Granit Xhaka joined Arsenal they'd just finished second in the league and were supposed to spend big on a striker and centre-back. He didn't join to play in the Europa League and fight for fourth, no wonder he's thinking about next stops. https://t.co/w5MwAso0Lo
Xhaka moved to Arsenal from German side Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 and has gone on to win the FA Cup in his time at the Emirates Stadium.
The 26-year-old endured a tough start to his Arsenal career, with his poor disciplinary record overshadowing his performances on the pitch:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
That's five red cards for Xhaka in the league since the start of last season... #ARSBUR https://t.co/jxYaiK73I6 https://t.co/Kk6UGlpv7p
However, he has managed to improve that area of his game and has gone on to become an important member of the Arsenal squad.
Xhaka has also demonstrated his versatility at the club this season. He has been forced to play in defence at times due to injuries and also continues to pop up with some spectacular goals:
Goal @goal
📂 Videos └📁 Goals └📁 Clips to watch on repeat └📼 Xhaka-free-kick.mp4 https://t.co/0TUcBWpTZP
New manager Unai Emery appears to be getting the best out of Xhaka, who is enduring arguably his best campaign at the club this season.
The Switzerland international has also attracted plaudits for his actions off the pitch:
Graeme Bailey @GraemeBailey
I may not think Granit Xhaka is a world class footballer, but he is a world class human being. 👇💪👏 https://t.co/z0CIzkQYHm
Xhaka's form means that Arsenal fans have discussed voting for him to be their player of the year, according to Joshua Jones at The Sun.
Yet his comments are likely to concern supporters, who are already set to wave goodbye to midfielder Aaron Ramsey at the end of the season. Juventus announced in February he will join the club on a four-year deal, per Goal's Ben Valentine.
