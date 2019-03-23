Granit Xhaka Says He's 'Very Ambitious' and Wants 'To Take the Next Step'

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka says he "very ambitious" and wants to "take the next step" in his career.

The Switzerland international only signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners in June 2018, but his latest comments suggest he could be planning to move on.

"I'm very ambitious, I want to take the next step," he told Swiss newspaper Tagblatt (h/t Nathan Salt for MailOnline). "Arsenal does not have to be the last stop."

James Benge at Football.London explained why Xhaka may be considering his future:

Xhaka moved to Arsenal from German side Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 and has gone on to win the FA Cup in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

The 26-year-old endured a tough start to his Arsenal career, with his poor disciplinary record overshadowing his performances on the pitch:

However, he has managed to improve that area of his game and has gone on to become an important member of the Arsenal squad.

Xhaka has also demonstrated his versatility at the club this season. He has been forced to play in defence at times due to injuries and also continues to pop up with some spectacular goals:

New manager Unai Emery appears to be getting the best out of Xhaka, who is enduring arguably his best campaign at the club this season.

The Switzerland international has also attracted plaudits for his actions off the pitch:

Xhaka's form means that Arsenal fans have discussed voting for him to be their player of the year, according to Joshua Jones at The Sun.

Yet his comments are likely to concern supporters, who are already set to wave goodbye to midfielder Aaron Ramsey at the end of the season. Juventus announced in February he will join the club on a four-year deal, per Goal's Ben Valentine.