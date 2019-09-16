Barcelona's Lionel Messi to Return from Injury in Champions League vs. Dortmund

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

SEVILLE, SPAIN - MARCH 17: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona reacts during the La Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and FC Barcelona at Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 17, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has been cleared to make his first appearance of the season when Barcelona begin their UEFA Champions League campaign away to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. 

The Camp Nou icon has been absent so far this season due to a calf injury, but Barcelona's official website confirmed medical staff gave Messi the green light after he trained on Monday.

Barcelona lost their first game of the season 1-0 away to Athletic Bilbao, but they've since gone unbeaten in three and scored 12 goals in that span.

Dortmund lost 3-1 at Union Berlin before the international break but bounced back with a 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in their return to Bundesliga action on Saturday. 

Messi had several injuries last season and was sidelined for three weeks after fracturing his right arm in October 2018. He also suffered a groin injury in March that kept him out of action for Argentina's friendly against Morocco.

The 32-year-old has played at least 49 matches in all but one of his previous 10 seasons at Barcelona—he played only 46 matches in 2013-14, per Transfermarkt.

The South American was again instrumental for Barcelona last season and scored 51 goals in 50 appearances for Ernesto Valverde's side.

The coach will welcome the return of his biggest star after Barca have been forced to rely on reserve options, with Luis Suarez only making his return to fitness in Saturday's 5-1 win over Valencia.

Related

    Klopp's Agent: British Weather Gets Him Down

    Liverpool coach's rep says it could be a factor in his decision whether to extend his contract

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp's Agent: British Weather Gets Him Down

    Liverpool coach's rep says it could be a factor in his decision whether to extend his contract

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online

    Messi Fit for Champions League Opener

    Barcelona give Leo the all-clear to make his first appearance of the season vs. Dortmund

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Messi Fit for Champions League Opener

    Barcelona give Leo the all-clear to make his first appearance of the season vs. Dortmund

    Fcbarcelona
    via Fcbarcelona

    Barca Could Lose Sensation Fati for a Month

    U17 World Cup takes place in Oct/Nov

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Barca Could Lose Sensation Fati for a Month

    U17 World Cup takes place in Oct/Nov

    German Bona
    via sport

    Sergio Ramos Doubtful for PSG Game

    Real Madrid face PSG on Weds

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sergio Ramos Doubtful for PSG Game

    Real Madrid face PSG on Weds

    Football-espana
    via Football-espana