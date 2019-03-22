MSU's Tom Izzo Slams 'Ridiculous' Criticism of Heated Exchange with Aaron Henry

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo again addressed his outburst toward Spartans forward Aaron Henry during the team's 76-65 win over No. 15 Bradley on Thursday in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

"To me it was ridiculous the way it blew up," Izzo said Friday, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher and Ed Aschoff. "There's a 10-second soundbite and a two-year relationship [with Henry]. I just think people don't understand that. This coach relies on relationships with his players I think more than any coach in the country. That's an egotistic or selfish statement, self-proclaimed. But I think it's been earned, and it's been talked about."

During the second half of Thursday's East Region game, the cameras caught Izzo yelling at Henry, so much that Michigan State guard Cassius Winston stepped in to separate the two.

Winston acknowledged Izzo "can be tough at times" but that his tactics produce results.

"He's hard, but once you figure out what the message is and what he wants for you and from you, it gets a lot easier with him yelling at you," he said. "It's to challenge you to be the best player that you can possibly be. Once you figure it out in that sense, him yelling doesn't bother you."

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, who played four years at Michigan State, offered his opinion as well:

Izzo declined to apologize and defended his tactic immediately after the game, telling reporters Henry had failed to get back on defense during a sequence in the second half.

Henry finished with eight points and three rebounds in 29 minutes against the Braves. He's averaging 5.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in his first season with the Spartans.

He and his teammates will meet a familiar foe in the second round: Minnesota. The No. 10 Golden Gophers defeated the No. 7 Louisville Cardinals 86-76 to set up a rematch with No. 2 Michigan State. MSU prevailed 79-55 when the teams met Feb. 9 in East Lansing, Michigan.