Video: Watch Liberty Complete Comeback, Stun Mississippi State in March Madness

Take a bow, No. 12 seeds.

The Liberty Flames defeated the No. 5 Mississippi State Bulldogs 80-76 in Friday's first-round game in the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament. The victory means the No. 12 seeds went 3-1 in the first round, with the Flames, Oregon Ducks (over Wisconsin Badgers) and Murray State Racers (over Marquette Golden Eagles) all advancing.

The only loss for a No. 12 seed came in heartbreaking fashion, when the New Mexico State Aggies lost to the Auburn Tigers by a single point in the Midwest Region.

Liberty's Caleb Homesley was dominant with 30 points behind five made three-pointers, while Lovell Cabbil Jr. added 18 points, five assists and two steals.

Cabbil also drilled the biggest shot of the game with a go-ahead three-pointer in the final two minutes to put his team ahead for good.

The Flames will play the winner of the clash between the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies and No. 13 Saint Louis Billikens in the East Region's round of 32 on Sunday.

