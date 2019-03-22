Video: Zion Williamson Drops 25 Points in March Madness Debut as Duke Beats NDSU

Video: Zion Williamson Drops 25 Points in March Madness Debut as Duke Beats NDSUMarch 23, 2019
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London
Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils took a beat to get going in their first-round game against the No. 16 North Dakota State Bison on Friday, but once they did, they were rolling.
The Blue Devils started off the 2019 NCAA men's tournament with a 85-62 win Friday at Colonial Life Arena in South Carolina.
Freshman forward Zion Williamson scored 25 points on 12-of-16 shooting in his tournament debut. The 6'7", 285-pound phenomenon wasted no time making his first impression, emphatically blocking a shot less than a minute into the action.
While dunking has already become a trademark for Williamson, a sequence at the start of the second half, including a steal, a behind-the-back dribble and a lay-in, displayed how dangerous he is athletically.
Duke will face the winner of Friday night's matchup between the No. 8 VCU Rams and No. 9 UCF Knights in the second round of the East Region on Sunday.
Watch Live: No. 11 OSU Heating Up vs. No. 6 Iowa St.