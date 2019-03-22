Video: Zion Williamson Drops 25 Points in March Madness Debut as Duke Beats NDSU

Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Right Arrow Icon

The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils took a beat to get going in their first-round game against the No. 16 North Dakota State Bison on Friday, but once they did, they were rolling.

The Blue Devils started off the 2019 NCAA men's tournament with a 85-62 win Friday at Colonial Life Arena in South Carolina.

Freshman forward Zion Williamson scored 25 points on 12-of-16 shooting in his tournament debut. The 6'7", 285-pound phenomenon wasted no time making his first impression, emphatically blocking a shot less than a minute into the action.

While dunking has already become a trademark for Williamson, a sequence at the start of the second half, including a steal, a behind-the-back dribble and a lay-in, displayed how dangerous he is athletically.

Duke will face the winner of Friday night's matchup between the No. 8 VCU Rams and No. 9 UCF Knights in the second round of the East Region on Sunday.



