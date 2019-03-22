Video: Zion Williamson Drops 25 Points in March Madness Debut as Duke Beats NDSU

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 23, 2019

The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils took a beat to get going in their first-round game against the No. 16 North Dakota State Bison on Friday, but once they did, they were rolling. 

The Blue Devils started off the 2019 NCAA men's tournament with a 85-62 win Friday at Colonial Life Arena in South Carolina.

Freshman forward Zion Williamson scored 25 points on 12-of-16 shooting in his tournament debut. The 6'7", 285-pound phenomenon wasted no time making his first impression, emphatically blocking a shot less than a minute into the action.

While dunking has already become a trademark for Williamson, a sequence at the start of the second half, including a steal, a behind-the-back dribble and a lay-in, displayed how dangerous he is athletically.

Duke will face the winner of Friday night's matchup between the No. 8 VCU Rams and No. 9 UCF Knights in the second round of the East Region on Sunday.          


