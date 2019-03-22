Robert Kraft's Attorney William Burck Says Spa Tape, Traffic Stop Were Illegal

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The attorney for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued a statement Friday after the Martin County (Florida) sheriff discussed the potential release of video showing Kraft involved in allegedly soliciting prostitution.

"There was no human trafficking and law enforcement knows it," William Burck said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. "The video and the traffic stop were illegal and law enforcement just doesn’t want to admit it. The state attorney needs to step up and do the right thing and investigate how the evidence in this case was obtained."

In February, authorities charged Kraft with soliciting prostitution as part of a sex trafficking investigation at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to CNN's Chuck Johnston, Joe Sterling and Eric Levenson, Kraft was captured at the spa on surveillance cameras placed there by police.

"A female employee can be seen on the video manipulating his genitals and later wiping Kraft's genitals with a towel, according to the affidavit," per Johnston, Sterling and Levenson.

ESPN.com's T.J. Quinn reported Kraft had filed a motion to ensure the surveillance footage isn't made public should he fail to reach a plea deal with prosecutors. Quinn described the motion as "a warning shot to prosecutors that Kraft's legal team will try to go after the state's case by saying there was no probable cause to collect the evidence in the first place."

In an interview with CNBC's Scott Zamost, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said the video in question could potentially be made available at a later date: "Once a case is over, it's not an ongoing investigation. There has to be a specific reason not to release a public record. And the fact that there is sexual activity is not an exemption."

CNN's Jason Carroll and Kevin Conlon reported Wednesday that Kraft planned to decline the plea deal offered to him. A spokesman for the Palm Beach State Attorney's Office said prosecutors would drop the misdemeanor charges against Kraft provided he agreed complete community service, pay undisclosed fines and admit he would've been found guilty in a criminal trial.