Vincent Papale Jr., Son of 'Invincible' Star Vince Papale, to Try Out for Eagles

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Fans of the movie Invincible are in for something of a sequel.

The 2006 film starring Mark Wahlberg was inspired by Vince Papale Sr., who improbably made the 1976 Philadelphia Eagles as a 30-year-old part-time bartender when head coach Dick Vermeil held an all-comers welcome tryout.

Vince's son, Vinny, told Andrew DiCecco of USA Today on Friday that he is preparing for the Eagles local pro day on April 17.

Unlike his father, Vinny played college football at Delaware as a wide receiver. However, he has not been pegged as a draft prospect so he's taking advantage of an opportunity for players from local schools to find an avenue into the NFL. Each NFL team is allowed to hold one local pro day.

Vermeil once told ESPN that signing Papale "wasn't some great decision [because] he showed us talent. What you're looking for is a real sleeper, or a guy who can come in and make a contribution—even if it's only at training camp—with talent and an attitude that can get the players around him hungry and ready to play."

Surely, Vinny can check at least one of those boxes for the 2019 Eagles.

The elder Papale played as a wide receiver for the Eagles from 1976-78, appearing in 41 games.