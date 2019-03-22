Eric Dier Out of England Euro 2020 Qualifier vs. Montenegro with Muscle Injury

Eric Dier Out of England Euro 2020 Qualifier vs. Montenegro with Muscle InjuryMarch 22, 2019
England will be without Eric Dier for Monday's UEFA European Championship qualifier against Montenegro due to injury.
The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder hobbled out of the team's 5-0 win over the Czech Republic on Friday in the first half and was replaced by Ross Barkley.
After the game, it was confirmed Dier would not be fit in time for England's second match in Group A, per BBC Radio 5 live's Ian Dennis:
Ian Dennis @Iandennisbbc
Eric Dier ruled out of Montenegro with injury so returning to Tottenham. Unlikely for Gareth Southgate to add a replacement unless further injuries.
The knock is the latest injury setback in what has been a frustrating season for Dier. The 25-year-old has only started 14 Premier League games for his club this term.
Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard suggested the Cheltenham-born player could have done with this international break off given the recent issues he's had:
Dan Kilpatrick @Dan_KP
Didn’t see exactly what happened with Dier but this injury isn’t surprising given he’s started once for Spurs this year. Still feels like they need to be firmer with England at times
The Three Lions were dominant throughout Friday's match at Wembley. After Dier was replaced by a more attacking midfielder in Barkley, the visitors struggled to cope with speed and creativity in the England setup.
Raheem Sterling was the hero on the night for Gareth Southgate's side, as he scored a hat-trick. Captain Harry Kane was also on the scoresheet from the penalty spot, with an own goal from Tomas Kalas, a Chelsea player on loan at Bristol City, completing a five-star performance.
With spirits high and a number of quality midfielders in the squad already, England will still be confident of coming back from Montenegro with three points, even without Dier.
