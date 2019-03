Seth Wenig/Associated Press

While New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is among those hoping to keep video footage of alleged participation in soliciting prostitution from being made public, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder believes it's only a matter of time before the evidence gets released.

"I do think ultimately they are probably going to get released," Snyder told CNBC's Scott Zamost on Thursday. "Once a case is over, it’s not an ongoing investigation. There has to be a specific reason not to release a public record. And the fact that there is sexual activity is not an exemption."

Should the footage ever be made public, Snyder warns the content is "explicit sexual and graphic."

"I watched and just left the room," he added, per Zamost. "There is nothing to see. It's pretty ugly"

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday the attorneys for Kraft and other suspects filed a motion that would prevent video footage that included allegedly soliciting prostitution from being made public. According to TMZ Sports, though, the prosecutors at the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office do not support the motion.

"The question is if they plead guilty and the case goes away, will it be subject to public record?" Snyder said, per Zamost. "I think the answer is likely yes. But until then there is a court order that seals those files."

CNN's Jason Carroll and Kevin Conlon reported earlier this week that Kraft was among those who were offered a plea deal that would result in the misdemeanor charges being dropped. The deal included "fines, community service and an admission they would be found guilty should the case go to trial."

TMZ Sports noted Kraft would be required to complete a course about prostitution and be tested for sexually transmitted diseases.

Kraft was not expected to accept the deal, per Carroll and Conlon.

Police previously said Kraft was secretly recorded receiving "paid acts" by women at the Orchids of Asia spa on multiple occasions. Kraft, via CNN's Jill Martin, has denied the allegations through a spokesperson.

The 77-year-old Patriots owner pled not guilty to charges last month:

According to Carrol and Conlon, Kraft will be arraigned March 28.