Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Murray State's Ja Morant has joined the list of superstars from mid-major schools to capture the nation's attention for his dazzling play.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is among those impressed by what Morant has accomplished in college and what he is capable of doing in the NBA:

Morant's stock skyrocketed Thursday after posting a triple-double with 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds in the Racers' 83-64 win over Marquette in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Curry knows something about emerging from a mid-major program to become one of the greatest players of his generation. The two-time NBA MVP became a household name by leading Davidson to the Elite 8 in 2008.

If Morant uses his star-making turn in the NCAA tournament like Curry has, some NBA team is going to be very happy for a long time.