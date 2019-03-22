Draymond Green Gives His Perspective on Tom Izzo Berating Aaron Henry

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who had his share of battles with Tom Izzo during his time at Michigan State, wasn't surprised to see his former coach berate freshman forward Aaron Henry during the team's 79-65 win over Bradley on Thursday.

Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Right Arrow Icon

Izzo was eventually restrained by Cassius Winston and other Michigan State players when Henry had words of his own for the head coach, a scenario Green said he was familiar with:

After the game, Izzo was asked about the confrontation and said he didn't understand why it was a big deal, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com:

"What's wrong with challenging a kid that makes some mistakes?. Aaron Henry—trust me—did some things that you can't do as a starter on a top-5 team at the end of your freshman year. They were effort-related. I did get after him. He did respond. He did make a couple of big buckets. He did make some big free throws but that's not good enough. It's one-and-done time. The 'my-bads' are out the window."

The entire situation was met with mixed opinions online:

Regardless, the Spartans came away with the win. And based on Green's perspective, it won't be the last fiery exchange between Izzo and one of his players.