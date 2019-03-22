Draymond Green Gives His Perspective on Tom Izzo Berating Aaron Henry

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2019

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo directs his team during a first round men's college basketball game against Bradley in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who had his share of battles with Tom Izzo during his time at Michigan State, wasn't surprised to see his former coach berate freshman forward Aaron Henry during the team's 79-65 win over Bradley on Thursday.

  1. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  2. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  3. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  4. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  7. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  8. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  9. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  10. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  11. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  12. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  13. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  14. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  15. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  16. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  17. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  18. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  19. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  20. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

Right Arrow Icon

Izzo was eventually restrained by Cassius Winston and other Michigan State players when Henry had words of his own for the head coach, a scenario Green said he was familiar with:

After the game, Izzo was asked about the confrontation and said he didn't understand why it was a big deal, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com:

"What's wrong with challenging a kid that makes some mistakes?. Aaron Henry—trust me—did some things that you can't do as a starter on a top-5 team at the end of your freshman year. They were effort-related. I did get after him. He did respond. He did make a couple of big buckets. He did make some big free throws but that's not good enough. It's one-and-done time. The 'my-bads' are out the window."

The entire situation was met with mixed opinions online:

Regardless, the Spartans came away with the win. And based on Green's perspective, it won't be the last fiery exchange between Izzo and one of his players.

Related

    Live at 3:10ET: No. 1 UVa vs. No. 16 WEBB

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Live at 3:10ET: No. 1 UVa vs. No. 16 WEBB

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Friday Tourney Tracker

    Updating results for all of the 1st round games

    Michigan State Basketball logo
    Michigan State Basketball

    Friday Tourney Tracker

    Updating results for all of the 1st round games

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Live: No. 13 UCI Ties Game at Buzzer

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 13 UCI Ties Game at Buzzer

    via Ncaa

    Watch Live: No. 3 TTU Finding Rhythm vs. No. 14 NKU

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 3 TTU Finding Rhythm vs. No. 14 NKU

    via Ncaa