Draymond Green Gives His Perspective on Tom Izzo Berating Aaron Henry

Draymond Green Gives His Perspective on Tom Izzo Berating Aaron HenryMarch 22, 2019
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who had his share of battles with Tom Izzo during his time at Michigan State, wasn't surprised to see his former coach berate freshman forward Aaron Henry during the team's 79-65 win over Bradley on Thursday.
Izzo was eventually restrained by Cassius Winston and other Michigan State players when Henry had words of his own for the head coach, a scenario Green said he was familiar with:
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Just an FYI. Being in those huddles for years. Cassius and Matt grabbed Iz so he could shut up and move on... after a while you’re just ready for him to draw up the play. Just giving perspective from someone who’s been apart of those huddles.
Draymond Green @Money23Green
And the reason he wouldn’t stop is because Aaron Henry kept talking. However, what the world doesn’t know is that Iz loves the kid who will challenge him back more than anything! So there’s some insight For you all!!
Draymond Green @Money23Green
So, Young Fella keep standing up for yourself and don’t back down. And Iz keep leading the program! We on a mission.
After the game, Izzo was asked about the confrontation and said he didn't understand why it was a big deal, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com:
"What's wrong with challenging a kid that makes some mistakes?. Aaron Henry—trust me—did some things that you can't do as a starter on a top-5 team at the end of your freshman year. They were effort-related. I did get after him. He did respond. He did make a couple of big buckets. He did make some big free throws but that's not good enough. It's one-and-done time. The 'my-bads' are out the window."
The entire situation was met with mixed opinions online:
Doug Farrar @NFL_DougFarrar
A lot of the mavericks insisting that Tom Izzo has every right to earhole his unpaid student-athletes would be screaming from the rafters if anything like that ever happened to them.
Tom Crean @TomCrean
There are many different tenets to Tom Izzo’s leadership style. Demanding, challenging, fiery, detailed , persevering and confronting come to mind. None bigger though than LOVE. Love wears many different faces and speaks in many different tones. Love is being a Driver and a giver
Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... @DragonflyJonez
I'm not getting into a college coaches yelling at kids debate but regardless of your stance on that what Izzo did was lame. That kid obviously had no idea what he did wrong and Izzo still lit into him instead of using it as a teaching moment.
Dick Vitale @DickieV
I think it is ABSURD to make a story out of TOM IZZO getting on a player because he wasn’t playing at the level that Izzo expected !
Regardless, the Spartans came away with the win. And based on Green's perspective, it won't be the last fiery exchange between Izzo and one of his players.
