Neymar Charged by UEFA over VAR Outburst After PSG's Champions League Loss

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been charged by UEFA for his conduct after his side's elimination from the Champions League against Manchester United, per BBC Sport.

After the Premier League side staged an incredible fightback to beat the French champions in the last-16 showdown, Neymar took to social media to issue a foul-mouthed rant against the officials. United's late penalty was awarded after a VAR review and the Brazilian called the decision a "disgrace."

Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC noted the player will have a hearing with the organisation's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, with UEFA citing his "insulting/molesting acts against match official" as reason for the charge.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.