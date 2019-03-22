Neymar Charged by UEFA over VAR Outburst After PSG's Champions League Loss

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar poses as he arrives at his birthday party in Paris on February 4, 2019. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)
THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been charged by UEFA for his conduct after his side's elimination from the Champions League against Manchester United, per BBC Sport

After the Premier League side staged an incredible fightback to beat the French champions in the last-16 showdown, Neymar took to social media to issue a foul-mouthed rant against the officials. United's late penalty was awarded after a VAR review and the Brazilian called the decision a "disgrace."

Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC noted the player will have a hearing with the organisation's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, with UEFA citing his "insulting/molesting acts against match official" as reason for the charge.

    

