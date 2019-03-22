Jadon Sancho Retweeted Rio Ferdinand Post Advocating Manchester United Switch

Ina Fassbender/Associated Press

Rio Ferdinand has expressed his desire to see Jadon Sancho join Manchester United, and the Borussia Dortmund player retweeted an article quoting the former England captain's comments.

Goal posted an interview with Ferdinand on Twitter, with the former Red Devils defender saying he would be delighted to see the prodigy arrive at Old Trafford after recent speculation.

Liam Corless and Daniel Murphy of the Manchester Evening News reported Sancho had shared Goal's post featuring Ferdinand's thoughts on his official Twitter account, but he later removed the retweet.

Speaking to Kevin Palmer of Goal, Ferdinand said he has known Sancho since he was a child and he believes the forward has the right attributes to play for United.

"I would take him [at United] all day. English, young, hungry and talented, that's all I need to know. I have known Jadon since he was a kid, knew him through friends. I have known his family since he was a kid, before he was even born. He has got the mentality. The mentality is a big part of it all, whether he has the physical attributes or not. The kid's mentality, to leave Manchester City, who wanted him to stay, to just say 'My ability deserves it and I think I can do it straight away, right now. I am not waiting.' And he has gone and done that. You have to respect that."

United are in transition since the removal of Jose Mourinho as manager last December. The arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim boss has steadied the ship, but the Red Devils are expected to raid the transfer market next summer.

The Old Trafford giants are yet to name a full-time coach for next term, but Solskjaer has brought excitement and attacking football back to the team.

Sancho would be the perfect fit for the club, providing attacking width on the right to complement Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The forwards would empower United with a trio who could facilitate a full-blown Premier League revival for the Red Devils.

Sancho has proved at BVB he is a future star after taking the Bundesliga by storm. The attacker has eight goals and 12 assists in the German league—a remarkable achievement for an 18-year-old.

According to James Ducker of the Telegraph, United reportedly might have to pay £100 million to capture Sancho, with Paris Saint-Germain also interested in his services.