Luka Garza, No. 10 Iowa Hold off No. 7 Cincinnati; Advance in NCAA Tournament

The Iowa Hawkeyes scored a minor upset with a 79-72 victory Friday over the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Iowa, the No. 10 seed in the South Region, bounced back after losing six of its final eight games before March Madness to advance. Luka Garza led the charge with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Cincinnati couldn't take advantage of getting a quasi-home game from the selection committee in the opening round. Justin Jenifer scored 19 points to pace the American Athletic Conference tournament champions, but it wasn't enough for the team to avoid an early exit.

Jordan Bohannon Is Hawkeyes' March Madness X-Factor

Bohannon is Iowa's most dangerous outside shooting threat having knocked down 75 threes entering Friday's game, 21 more than anyone else on the team. He didn't have his best shooting day against Cincinnati, making one trey on four attempts, but he still made a major impact.

The junior point guard finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists to help push the Hawkeyes into the second round. His and-1 layup with just over a minute left virtually clinched the win.

As a whole, the performance showed why Bohannon might hold the key to how far Iowa can go in the NCAA tournament despite being the team's third-leading scorer.

The Iowa native does a little bit of everything for the Hawkeyes. He runs the offense, hits clutch shots, isn't afraid to challenge in the paint for rebounds at both ends and has also improved as a perimeter defender—a key reason Cincy shot just 22.2 percent from three in the contest.

Bohannon can't do it alone. Garza came up big Friday, and Iowa is going to need better performances from Tyler Cook, who scored just five points after entering with an average of 14.9.

That said, the team's floor general possesses the ability to turn the team's first-round upset into a Cinderella run if he builds off his showing against the Bearcats.

Cincinnati Must Address Depth Issues Before Next Season

You could argue the Bearcats' starting lineup did enough to beat Iowa. Along with Jenifer's 19, Jarron Cumberland added 18 points, while Nysier Brooks, Tre Scott and Keith Williams combined for 25 points while grabbing at least five rebounds each.

The problem for Cincinnati was a lack of contributions from its reserves.

Cincy's bench chipped in just 10 points compared to 17 from Iowa—the same seven-point difference as the final score—and eight of those came from Cane Broome. The other five players who saw the floor for the No. 7 seed missed all six of their shots from the field and scored two total points.

The Bearcats are set to lose two seniors, Jenifer and Broome, but Friday's loss shows the coaching staff's job goes far beyond merely replacing two key members of the rotation.

Head coach Mick Cronin and Co. must either recruit or develop more players, preferably sharpshooters capable of making an impact in limited minutes, for Cincinnati to take a step forward next season.

Making a deep March Madness run without depth players knocking down big shots is an uphill battle.

What's Next?

Iowa moves on to face either the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers or No. 15 Colgate Raiders in the South Region's second round Sunday.