Luka Garza, No. 10 Iowa Hold off No. 7 Cincinnati; Advance in NCAA Tournament

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2019

COLUMBUS, OHIO - MARCH 22: Jordan Bohannon #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts with Joe Wieskamp #10 during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Iowa Hawkeyes scored a minor upset with a 79-72 victory Friday over the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Iowa, the No. 10 seed in the South Region, bounced back after losing six of its final eight games before March Madness to advance. Luka Garza led the charge with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Cincinnati couldn't take advantage of getting a quasi-home game from the selection committee in the opening round. Justin Jenifer scored 19 points to pace the American Athletic Conference tournament champions, but it wasn't enough for the team to avoid an early exit.

            

Jordan Bohannon Is Hawkeyes' March Madness X-Factor

Bohannon is Iowa's most dangerous outside shooting threat having knocked down 75 threes entering Friday's game, 21 more than anyone else on the team. He didn't have his best shooting day against Cincinnati, making one trey on four attempts, but he still made a major impact.

The junior point guard finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists to help push the Hawkeyes into the second round. His and-1 layup with just over a minute left virtually clinched the win.

  1. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  2. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  3. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  4. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  7. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  8. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  9. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  10. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  11. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  12. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  13. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  14. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  15. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  16. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  17. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  18. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  19. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  20. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

Right Arrow Icon

As a whole, the performance showed why Bohannon might hold the key to how far Iowa can go in the NCAA tournament despite being the team's third-leading scorer.

The Iowa native does a little bit of everything for the Hawkeyes. He runs the offense, hits clutch shots, isn't afraid to challenge in the paint for rebounds at both ends and has also improved as a perimeter defender—a key reason Cincy shot just 22.2 percent from three in the contest.

Bohannon can't do it alone. Garza came up big Friday, and Iowa is going to need better performances from Tyler Cook, who scored just five points after entering with an average of 14.9.

That said, the team's floor general possesses the ability to turn the team's first-round upset into a Cinderella run if he builds off his showing against the Bearcats.

                  

Cincinnati Must Address Depth Issues Before Next Season

You could argue the Bearcats' starting lineup did enough to beat Iowa. Along with Jenifer's 19, Jarron Cumberland added 18 points, while Nysier Brooks, Tre Scott and Keith Williams combined for 25 points while grabbing at least five rebounds each.

The problem for Cincinnati was a lack of contributions from its reserves.

Cincy's bench chipped in just 10 points compared to 17 from Iowa—the same seven-point difference as the final score—and eight of those came from Cane Broome. The other five players who saw the floor for the No. 7 seed missed all six of their shots from the field and scored two total points.

The Bearcats are set to lose two seniors, Jenifer and Broome, but Friday's loss shows the coaching staff's job goes far beyond merely replacing two key members of the rotation.

Head coach Mick Cronin and Co. must either recruit or develop more players, preferably sharpshooters capable of making an impact in limited minutes, for Cincinnati to take a step forward next season.

Making a deep March Madness run without depth players knocking down big shots is an uphill battle.

             

What's Next?

Iowa moves on to face either the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers or No. 15 Colgate Raiders in the South Region's second round Sunday. 

Related

    Live at 3:10ET: No. 1 UVa vs. No. 16 WEBB

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Live at 3:10ET: No. 1 UVa vs. No. 16 WEBB

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Friday Tourney Tracker

    Updating results for all of the 1st round games

    Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball logo
    Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball

    Friday Tourney Tracker

    Updating results for all of the 1st round games

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Live: No. 13 UCI Ties Game at Buzzer

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 13 UCI Ties Game at Buzzer

    via Ncaa

    Watch Live: No. 3 TTU Finding Rhythm vs. No. 14 NKU

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 3 TTU Finding Rhythm vs. No. 14 NKU

    via Ncaa