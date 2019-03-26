College Football Teams Having the Most Success on the 2020 Recruiting Trail

0 of 8

Credit: 247Sports

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program, and several have already gotten a head start on the 2020 class.

It may be time for spring practice, but recruiting happens year-round. While some of the teams on this list are annual front-runners with coaches who've established themselves as the top lurers of talent in the nation, there are some surprising early entries as well.

Most of these teams have surged to the top of the 247Sports composite recruiting rankings. Others are off to starts that are stunning compared to where they were a year ago or where they normally finish in recruiting rankings.

Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney have their teams on the list (obviously), but then there's an old war horse like Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, who's found the fountain of youth in convincing young players to come to his Hawkeyes.

Of course, it's where you finish, not where you start. But a strong start is more important than it has ever been with the early signing period. Let's take a look at some of the college football teams off to a surging start in recruiting for the '20 haul.