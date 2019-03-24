2 Years Ago Devin Booker Lit Up the Celtics for 70 Points

On March 24, 2017, Devin Booker dropped 70 points against the Celtics.

The then-20-year-old Booker became the youngest player to score 70 points in the NBA. Watch the video above for more about this historic performance.

                  

