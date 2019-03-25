Ranking the Best International Teams Only Using Players Aged 25 and Under

0 of 10

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

What would the international football landscape look like if the maximum player participant age was 25?

Would the same superpowers still reign, or would other countries enter the mix? Who would be able to field the best XI, courtesy of an elite generation coming through, and which major nations would fall by the wayside?

We've scouted every national talent pool and compiled the strongest XI possible for each country (according to current player ability, rather than potential), selected the top 10 for your viewing, and ranked them for an extra kick.

If you're struggling with international-break boredom or just keen to see who has the most talent coming through, look no further.